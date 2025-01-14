Left Menu

Hunt for Austin Tice: Hope Amidst Syrian Chaos

An American group led by Nizar Zakka believes journalist Austin Tice is still held in Syria. Despite challenges, progress in negotiations for his release has been made. Tice was abducted in 2012. Efforts continue, involving hopes of international diplomacy for a resolution.

Hunt for Austin Tice: Hope Amidst Syrian Chaos
The head of an American organization dedicated to hostage releases, Nizar Zakka, expressed his belief on Monday that U.S. journalist Austin Tice is still being held in Syria by individuals loyal to former leader Bashar al-Assad. Speaking with Reuters in Damascus, Zakka indicated that the journalist is likely detained by a small group in a safe house, with potential plans for an exchange deal.

Zakka, a Lebanese businessman who experienced imprisonment in Iran for four years and later gained U.S. citizenship, is the president of Hostage Aid Worldwide. Following Assad's ousting by rebels on December 8, he has embarked on multiple trips to Syria with the aim of locating Tice, a former U.S. Marine who was taken in 2012 while covering the uprising in Damascus.

Despite revelations from Zakka's investigation confirming that Tice remains in Syria and recent advancements in efforts to find him, cooperation from Syria's new governing faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has been limited. Zakka remains hopeful that a diplomatic arrangement involving Assad's ally Russia could lead to Tice's release.

