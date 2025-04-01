Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Journalist and Family Killed in Airstrike
A Palestinian journalist, Mohamed Salah Bardawil, affiliated with Aqsa Radio, was killed alongside his family in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Khan Younis, Gaza. The attack followed the death of his uncle, a Hamas political bureau member, last month. The tragic event highlights escalating tensions and targeting of media personnel.
A devastating Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of Palestinian journalist Mohamed Salah Bardawil and his family in Khan Younis, Gaza. Bardawil, linked to Aqsa Radio, was a nephew of a Hamas figure killed in a strike last month.
The building was obliterated, leaving behind mementos of a family, including a child's notebook and dolls, amidst the rubble. Eyewitnesses described the attack's shocking impact, comparing it to an earthquake.
The incident is one of many that have targeted media personnel, with over 170 journalists reportedly killed since October 2023, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
