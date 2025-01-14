Russia Sees Diplomatic Shift With Incoming Trump Administration

Russia has reported a discernible change in posture from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding the Ukraine conflict, identifying this as a constructive development.

The Kremlin expressed openness to a potential early meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Trump, with Trump's willingness to convene swiftly highlighted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed Russia's preparedness to engage with Trump's proposals post Jan. 20, noting a favorable shift in recognizing ground realities—an essential step, as stated by both Trump and his national security adviser, Mike Waltz.

