TMC Turmoil: Infighting Leads to Fatal Shootout in Malda

A TMC worker was killed and two others injured in a shootout in West Bengal's Malda district, believed to be due to intra-party conflicts, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Hasan Sheikh, was pronounced dead after being shot in Kaliaganj, while Bakul Sheikh and Esaruddin Sheikh remain in critical condition at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Police are questioning witnesses but have not conducted any arrests yet. The incident follows the recent murder of a TMC councillor in the same district, highlighting ongoing internal strife within the TMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)