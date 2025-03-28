Left Menu

Woman murdered, body found stuffed in suitcase in Bengaluru, husband held

The body of a 32-year-old woman has been found stuffed inside a suitcase here, police said.The victim was identified as Gauri Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, they said.Her husband Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar fled to Pune after the crime, police said, adding the accused has been detained in connection with the murder.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 08:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 32-year-old woman has been found stuffed inside a suitcase here, police said.

The victim was identified as Gauri Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, they said.

Her husband Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar fled to Pune after the crime, police said, adding the accused has been detained in connection with the murder. The police control room was alerted by the house owner at around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The woman and her husband moved to Bengaluru last month and were living in a flat at Doddakammanahalli village in Hulimayu police station limits, said Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Her body was found dumped in the suitcase. There were stab injuries on her body, she said.

''The accused was detained in Pune and is being brought to Bengaluru. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained after he is interrogated,'' she added.

Responding to reports that the accused had informed his wife's parents about killing her, the officer said, ''the matter is under investigation and these details needs to be verified.'' The woman did bachelors in mass media while her husband who works with a private firm was working from home, police said.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples, police said.

