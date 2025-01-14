Left Menu

Delhi Election Controversy: Atishi Accused of MCC Violation

The BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of breaching the model code of conduct by using a government vehicle for election-related activities. They demand her withdrawal from the Kalkaji seat candidacy. An FIR was filed against a PWD official following these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:29 IST
Delhi Election Controversy: Atishi Accused of MCC Violation
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has leveled accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, alleging a breach of the model code of conduct due to her use of a government vehicle for campaign activities. The political contention arises as Atishi filed her nomination for the Kalkaji assembly seat ahead of the February 5 elections.

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri informed the media that the transportation of campaign materials from Atishi's election office in Govindpuri involved a vehicle belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). Consequently, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against a PWD official, following a complaint initially filed by a returning officer.

The BJP is calling for Atishi to withdraw her nomination and resign her position on ethical grounds. Despite these developments, the polls in Delhi are set to proceed, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025