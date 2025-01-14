Delhi Election Controversy: Atishi Accused of MCC Violation

The BJP has leveled accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, alleging a breach of the model code of conduct due to her use of a government vehicle for campaign activities. The political contention arises as Atishi filed her nomination for the Kalkaji assembly seat ahead of the February 5 elections.

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri informed the media that the transportation of campaign materials from Atishi's election office in Govindpuri involved a vehicle belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). Consequently, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against a PWD official, following a complaint initially filed by a returning officer.

The BJP is calling for Atishi to withdraw her nomination and resign her position on ethical grounds. Despite these developments, the polls in Delhi are set to proceed, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)