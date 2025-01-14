Delhi Election Controversy: Atishi Accused of MCC Violation
The BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of breaching the model code of conduct by using a government vehicle for election-related activities. They demand her withdrawal from the Kalkaji seat candidacy. An FIR was filed against a PWD official following these allegations.
The BJP has leveled accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, alleging a breach of the model code of conduct due to her use of a government vehicle for campaign activities. The political contention arises as Atishi filed her nomination for the Kalkaji assembly seat ahead of the February 5 elections.
BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri informed the media that the transportation of campaign materials from Atishi's election office in Govindpuri involved a vehicle belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). Consequently, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against a PWD official, following a complaint initially filed by a returning officer.
The BJP is calling for Atishi to withdraw her nomination and resign her position on ethical grounds. Despite these developments, the polls in Delhi are set to proceed, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
