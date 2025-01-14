Left Menu

AAP's Bhojpuri Anthem Aims to Woo Delhi's Purvanchali Voters

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a Bhojpuri election campaign song to engage Purvanchali voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. With a catchy tune and lyrics, the song is seen as a strategic move to counter opposition critiques and solidify AAP's voter base.

AAP's Bhojpuri Anthem Aims to Woo Delhi's Purvanchali Voters
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to consolidate its voter base, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled a Bhojpuri election campaign song on Tuesday, targeting Purvanchali voters in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, set for February 5, 2025. The launch was led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who expressed confidence that the song would resonate with the heartstrings of voters hailing from UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Purvanchali voters, a significant demographic in Delhi's electorate, have become a focal point for major political parties. AAP's campaign song, titled 'Babua phir se CM hoyihe,' appeals directly to these voters with lyrics suggesting a renewed need for leadership akin to AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the song draws parallels to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's hit song 'Hind ka sitara' featured in the popular series Panchayat.

The political climate has intensified following accusations by AAP Chief Kejriwal regarding voter fraud, claiming fake registrations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These allegations have sparked a backlash, with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticizing Kejriwal for his remarks and historical disdain for citizens from UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand. As Delhi gears up for the election on February 5, the campaign trail is expected to witness heightened political exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

