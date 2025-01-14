Trump's Triumphant Return: A Historic Inauguration Reimagined
Donald Trump is set to begin his second term as President of the United States with a series of executive orders and a campaign-style rally. Breaking tradition, he has invited foreign leaders to attend. His inauguration committee is backed by major corporate donations, while thousands of supporters are expected to gather in Washington.
Donald Trump is poised to begin his second term as President of the United States next Monday, making a remarkable political comeback. His inauguration will blend tradition with promises of immediate policy actions through a series of executive orders.
In a break from precedent, Trump has invited several foreign dignitaries, with leaders like Argentina's Javier Milei agreeing to attend. Meanwhile, thousands are anticipated to watch the proceedings unfold on the National Mall.
Major corporate donors like Amazon and Meta have pledged significant funds to Trump's inauguration committee, which will cover all costs apart from the swearing-in ceremony. The heightened political atmosphere signals Trump's continued influence and support among his followers.
(With inputs from agencies.)