Violence Erupts Again in West Bengal's Malda District

Fresh violence has erupted in West Bengal's Malda district, leading to the death of a TMC worker and critical injuries to two others. The incident is suspected to be linked to factional strife within the party, with allegations of external forces also being a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:57 IST
Following the recent killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar, another spate of violence has struck West Bengal's Malda district. A TMC worker was fatally shot, and two others, including a local committee president, sustained critical injuries in a gun attack on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident took place in Kaliaganj, within the Kaliachak police jurisdiction, during a road inauguration event, attended by TMC local committee president Bakul Sheikh. Eyewitnesses reported that four to five assailants fired indiscriminately at Sheikh and his colleagues, resulting in the death of TMC worker Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh at the scene. Bakul Sheikh and former panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh were critically injured.

Police are investigating the attack, believed to be related to TMC factionalism, although some leaders suspect external involvement. The violence follows tensions stemming from the unresolved murder of former TMC district vice-president Dulal Sarkar, possibly linked to extortion disputes within the party.

