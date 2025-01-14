Slovakia Faces Crisis: No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Government

In a significant political development, Slovakia's opposition parties have announced plans to initiate a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico's government. The opposition accuses Fico of aligning too closely with Russia, neglecting pressing domestic issues, and failing to provide effective leadership at home.

Recent internal conflicts have destabilized Fico's ruling leftist-nationalist coalition, causing its parliamentary majority to shrink to 76 seats out of 150. This weakening grip on power is compounded by internal dissent among junior party members and disagreements with coalition partners.

The government is wrestling with various challenges, including a high budget deficit, struggles within the healthcare system, and economic disruptions due to halted Russian gas supplies via Ukraine. With Slovakia poised for potential political upheaval, the opposition is calling for alignment with the EU and NATO amid escalating tensions.

