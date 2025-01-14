Left Menu

Global News Highlights: Crisis, Diplomacy, and Political Shifts

A summary of world news includes Israel's potential cabinet shift over a Gaza deal, UK political party standings, North Korean soldiers in Ukraine's war, EU migration trends, South Korean impeachment proceedings, Haiti's gang violence crisis, a contentious US Senate hearing, Iran's nuclear talks, and legal challenges against Trump.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:27 IST
Tensions rise in Israel as far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatens to exit Netanyahu's cabinet if a ceasefire deal with Gaza materializes. The controversial talks, held in Qatar, aim to finalize a truce and release hostages, with optimism from the U.S. President indicating a possible breakthrough.

In Britain, a new YouGov poll places Nigel Farage's Reform UK party in a close rivalry with the Labour Party, trailing by just one percentage point. The data arrives amidst political maneuvers as the next election looms in 2029, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

The European Union reports a sharp decline in irregular migration, the lowest since 2021, while North Korean forces add complexity to Ukraine's conflict with Russia. In a tragic twist, violence surges in Haiti, displacing over a million people, and South Korea adjourns its president's impeachment trial due to his absence.

