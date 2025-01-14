Honoring Heroes: The Legacy of Armed Forces Veterans Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha commended soldiers and veterans for their role in ensuring national security and development during the ninth Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations at Akhnoor. The event, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focused on honoring ex-servicemen's contributions to the nation.

Sinha emphasized the collective duty of society to support soldiers and veterans. ''We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans, brave jawans, and their families,'' he remarked. He praised the 108-ft national flag and the Akhnoor Heritage Museum as symbols of their valor.

The Lieutenant Governor announced welfare programs for veterans' children's education and distributed mobility aids to veterans, highlighting respect and gratitude towards their sacrifices. A moment of silence was observed for martyrs, underscoring the community's ongoing appreciation for their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)