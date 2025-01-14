Global Leaders Gather in Davos to Shape the Intelligent Age

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to host its 55th Annual Meeting in Davos, bringing together 60 top political leaders from around the globe, including notable figures like US President-elect Donald Trump and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The gathering will address pressing global challenges and explore pathways to harness new technologies.

Nearing 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, the forum aims to relaunch economic growth and strengthen social and economic resilience. Indian representation will feature several union ministers and chief ministers, alongside over 100 CEOs from the business sector.

As geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation rise, the five-day summit hopes to foster collaboration and optimism among diverse participants. Attendees range from heads of international organizations to business innovators and civil society leaders, all united under the theme of 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'.

