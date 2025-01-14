BJP Questions AAP's Alleged Links to Bomb Threat Conspiracy
The BJP has demanded AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to clarify any connections his party may have with a recent hoax bomb threat linked to over 400 schools in Delhi. AAP has denied the accusations, suggesting political motives behind them. Delhi Police are investigating possible NGO ties to political parties.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its scrutiny of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over recent bomb threats sent to more than 400 schools in Delhi. On Tuesday, BJP officials called on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to address potential links between his party and the alleged threats.
Delhi Police reported that a Class-12 student issued the hoax bomb threats, with a subsequent investigation indicating that his parents have ties to an NGO supporting a political party. Although police have yet to name the implicated party, BJP representatives insist there are ideological connections to AAP.
AAP, in defense, accused BJP of fabricating the allegations, emphasizing a lack of evidence from police findings. The BJP believes further investigation will reveal connections between linked NGOs and AAP, casting these developments as a politically-motivated conspiracy ahead of upcoming elections.
