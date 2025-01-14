Left Menu

Hegseth's Commitment to Equality and Standards Review in the Pentagon

Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the Pentagon, assured fair treatment for women and minorities while emphasizing a review of military standards prioritizing gender or race. He expressed honor in serving alongside diverse backgrounds for a unified purpose and pledged respect for all military personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:37 IST
Hegseth's Commitment to Equality and Standards Review in the Pentagon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's Pentagon nominee, assured on Tuesday that if confirmed, he would ensure fair treatment for women and minorities. However, he plans to review military standards that currently prioritize gender or race.

When asked for his message to women serving in the military, Hegseth stated, 'I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose.'

He further emphasized, 'You will be treated fairly and with dignity, honor, and respect.' His remarks highlight a commitment to equality and an impending evaluation of existing military criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025