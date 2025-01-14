Hegseth's Commitment to Equality and Standards Review in the Pentagon
Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the Pentagon, assured fair treatment for women and minorities while emphasizing a review of military standards prioritizing gender or race. He expressed honor in serving alongside diverse backgrounds for a unified purpose and pledged respect for all military personnel.
- Country:
- United States
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's Pentagon nominee, assured on Tuesday that if confirmed, he would ensure fair treatment for women and minorities. However, he plans to review military standards that currently prioritize gender or race.
When asked for his message to women serving in the military, Hegseth stated, 'I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose.'
He further emphasized, 'You will be treated fairly and with dignity, honor, and respect.' His remarks highlight a commitment to equality and an impending evaluation of existing military criteria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Plea: Protect Bangladesh's Minorities
Court Upholds $5M Verdict: E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump
Federal appeals court upholds jury's USD 5 million award and sexual abuse finding against President-elect Donald Trump, reports AP.
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Strengthening Ties: Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump Forge Alliances