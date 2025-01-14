Hegseth's Commitment to Equality and Standards Review in the Pentagon

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's Pentagon nominee, assured on Tuesday that if confirmed, he would ensure fair treatment for women and minorities. However, he plans to review military standards that currently prioritize gender or race.

When asked for his message to women serving in the military, Hegseth stated, 'I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose.'

He further emphasized, 'You will be treated fairly and with dignity, honor, and respect.' His remarks highlight a commitment to equality and an impending evaluation of existing military criteria.

