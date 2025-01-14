Biden's Gaza Transition Plan for Trump's Team

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, the Biden administration is set to provide a comprehensive plan for Gaza's post-war management. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced the transition strategy, emphasizing the involvement of international forces and a reformed Palestinian Authority.

During his speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Blinken outlined a vision where the Palestinian Authority would spearhead the administration of Gaza, with the backing of international partners. This initiative aims to establish a stable interim governance structure in the enclave.

According to Blinken, the plan represents a significant diplomatic stride, intended to ensure security and promote international collaboration in Gaza during a critical transitional period. The incoming Trump team is expected to evaluate and potentially implement this strategy.

