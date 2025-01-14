Biden's Gaza Transition Plan for Trump's Team
The Biden administration is preparing to hand over a detailed post-war management plan for Gaza to President-elect Donald Trump's team. The plan includes an interim security mission with international forces and a reformed Palestinian Authority leading Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed these details at the Atlantic Council.
- Country:
- United States
As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, the Biden administration is set to provide a comprehensive plan for Gaza's post-war management. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced the transition strategy, emphasizing the involvement of international forces and a reformed Palestinian Authority.
During his speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Blinken outlined a vision where the Palestinian Authority would spearhead the administration of Gaza, with the backing of international partners. This initiative aims to establish a stable interim governance structure in the enclave.
According to Blinken, the plan represents a significant diplomatic stride, intended to ensure security and promote international collaboration in Gaza during a critical transitional period. The incoming Trump team is expected to evaluate and potentially implement this strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Trump
- transition
- plan
- Biden
- security
- international
- Palestinian
- Authority
- Blinken
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Security Measures for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Vrindavan Gears Up for New Year Devotees with Enhanced Security Measures
Tragic Crash at Muan International: South Korea's Aviation Wake-Up Call
Swift Progress in Sambhal: Police Post Nears Completion Amid Security Enhancements
Smooth Pilgrimage: Security Beefed Up at Puri's Jagannath Temple