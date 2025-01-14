Bihar Minister Receives Threat from Notorious Gangster

Bihar Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh alleged he received a death threat on Tuesday from a caller pretending to be the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Soon after, Singh lodged a complaint with the police. Authorities have now kickstarted an investigation into the issue.

The minister detailed the incident to reporters, explaining how the caller demanded Rs 30 lakh and made menacing references to Baba Siddiqui. Singh notified law enforcement and there are currently no known suspects or political rivals. Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police confirmed a case registration at Kotwali Police Station and the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) dedicated to the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)