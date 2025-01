Controversy Unfolds Over Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Nomination

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Pentagon leadership, came under intense scrutiny in a heated Senate confirmation hearing. Senators expressed reservations about his character and past statements, particularly concerning diversity and inclusion within the military ranks.

Hegseth, a former television host, was questioned over earlier controversial remarks about women in combat roles and diversity initiatives. Allegations of sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement also hovered over his nomination, raising red flags among Democratic senators.

While Republican lawmakers voiced strong support, doubts about Hegseth's leadership capabilities persist. The confirmation battle continues with the Senate split, as Hegseth's future role in shaping military policies remains in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)