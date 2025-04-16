Law Students Challenge EEOC Probe into Law Firms' Diversity Policies

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, three law students have challenged a U.S. civil rights agency's investigation into diversity policies at 20 major law firms. They claim the probe is illegal and risks exposing personal data of lawyers and applicants.

The legal action seeks to halt the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) from obtaining sensitive information without adhering to appropriate legal procedures. The plaintiffs argue the EEOC's acting chair, Andrea Lucas, lacked authority to demand diversity data from the firms.

This lawsuit is part of growing resistance to President Donald Trump's efforts to dismantle workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Nine law firms have aligned with Trump's administration, while other targeted firms secured court orders stopping executive actions against them.

