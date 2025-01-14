Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Brink: Awaiting Hamas' Decision

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that an agreement regarding a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal is nearing completion. However, the completion awaits final acceptance from Hamas, as highlighted by Blinken during an Atlantic Council event. The situation is precariously close to resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage agreement is almost finalized. Speaking at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Blinken emphasized that the decision now hinges on Hamas' final response.

"It's right on the brink," Blinken noted, underlining the unprecedented proximity to an agreement. Despite such progress, the resolution remains pending as all parties await official confirmation from Hamas.

The announcement has stirred anticipation, highlighting the fragile yet hopeful state of the negotiation process, which could mark a significant breakthrough if an agreement is reached.

