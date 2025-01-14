Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Brink: Awaiting Hamas' Decision

In a recent development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage agreement is almost finalized. Speaking at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Blinken emphasized that the decision now hinges on Hamas' final response.

"It's right on the brink," Blinken noted, underlining the unprecedented proximity to an agreement. Despite such progress, the resolution remains pending as all parties await official confirmation from Hamas.

The announcement has stirred anticipation, highlighting the fragile yet hopeful state of the negotiation process, which could mark a significant breakthrough if an agreement is reached.

