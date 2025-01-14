Bayrou's Balancing Act: Pension Rift and Political Survival

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has signaled a willingness to revisit the contested pension reform, aiming to secure backing from left-wing lawmakers crucial for passing the 2025 budget.

Bayrou's proposal underscores the precarious nature of French politics, following President Emmanuel Macron's early election gamble, which resulted in a lost majority in parliament.

The controversial reform, raising the pension age, remains a point of contention. Bayrou's government is seeking a financial balance while navigating opposition from both left- and right-wing factions.

