Bayrou's Balancing Act: Pension Rift and Political Survival
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is considering renegotiating a controversial pension reform to win support from left-wing lawmakers for the 2025 budget. The reform, which raises the pension age, faces opposition that could topple his government. A new agreement is being sought to maintain political stability.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has signaled a willingness to revisit the contested pension reform, aiming to secure backing from left-wing lawmakers crucial for passing the 2025 budget.
Bayrou's proposal underscores the precarious nature of French politics, following President Emmanuel Macron's early election gamble, which resulted in a lost majority in parliament.
The controversial reform, raising the pension age, remains a point of contention. Bayrou's government is seeking a financial balance while navigating opposition from both left- and right-wing factions.
