Bayrou's Balancing Act: Pension Rift and Political Survival

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is considering renegotiating a controversial pension reform to win support from left-wing lawmakers for the 2025 budget. The reform, which raises the pension age, faces opposition that could topple his government. A new agreement is being sought to maintain political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has signaled a willingness to revisit the contested pension reform, aiming to secure backing from left-wing lawmakers crucial for passing the 2025 budget.

Bayrou's proposal underscores the precarious nature of French politics, following President Emmanuel Macron's early election gamble, which resulted in a lost majority in parliament.

The controversial reform, raising the pension age, remains a point of contention. Bayrou's government is seeking a financial balance while navigating opposition from both left- and right-wing factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

