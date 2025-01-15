Francois-Philippe Champagne Declines Liberal Leadership Race

Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced on Tuesday his decision not to compete in the leadership race to succeed Justin Trudeau for the Liberal Party's top position.

Speaking to the Toronto branch of the Canada Club, Champagne, who was viewed as a strong candidate, explained he would focus on ministerial responsibilities for the rest of the government's tenure. "It was likely one of the toughest decisions of my life, but I believe it's the right one at the appropriate time," he stated.

Trudeau earlier declared his intent to step down and remain in office until a new leader is chosen, expected by March 9. Champagne is the fifth prominent cabinet member not to enter the race, amidst polls predicting a Liberal defeat in the upcoming election, anticipated by May.

