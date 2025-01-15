French Socialist Threatens No-Confidence Vote
The French Socialist Party is challenging the government of Francois Bayrou, demanding concessions on pension reform. Despite Bayrou's openness to renegotiation, the Socialists threaten to support a no-confidence vote unless their conditions are met. This follows their key role in overturning the previous government.
The French Socialist Party is posing a significant challenge to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government by threatening to support a no-confidence vote if demands for pension reform concessions are not met.
During a speech in Parliament, Bayrou expressed willingness to renegotiate the disputed pension reforms. However, Socialist leader Olivier Faure insisted this response was inadequate.
The Socialists, who previously paired with far-right lawmakers to vote against budget proposals, contributed to the fall of Michel Barnier's government and are yet again playing a pivotal role in the government's stability.
