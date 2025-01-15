French Socialist Threatens No-Confidence Vote

The French Socialist Party is posing a significant challenge to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government by threatening to support a no-confidence vote if demands for pension reform concessions are not met.

During a speech in Parliament, Bayrou expressed willingness to renegotiate the disputed pension reforms. However, Socialist leader Olivier Faure insisted this response was inadequate.

The Socialists, who previously paired with far-right lawmakers to vote against budget proposals, contributed to the fall of Michel Barnier's government and are yet again playing a pivotal role in the government's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)