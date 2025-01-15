Left Menu

French Socialist Threatens No-Confidence Vote

The French Socialist Party is challenging the government of Francois Bayrou, demanding concessions on pension reform. Despite Bayrou's openness to renegotiation, the Socialists threaten to support a no-confidence vote unless their conditions are met. This follows their key role in overturning the previous government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:49 IST
French Socialist Threatens No-Confidence Vote
  • Country:
  • France

The French Socialist Party is posing a significant challenge to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government by threatening to support a no-confidence vote if demands for pension reform concessions are not met.

During a speech in Parliament, Bayrou expressed willingness to renegotiate the disputed pension reforms. However, Socialist leader Olivier Faure insisted this response was inadequate.

The Socialists, who previously paired with far-right lawmakers to vote against budget proposals, contributed to the fall of Michel Barnier's government and are yet again playing a pivotal role in the government's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025