Historic Alliance: Ireland's Path to a New Government

Ireland is nearing the formation of a new government following an agreement between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, and the Regional Independent Group. The coalition comes in the wake of a challenging election, with Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin poised to become the new prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant political development, Ireland is on the brink of establishing a new government following a crucial agreement among Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, and the Regional Independent Group. The deal was confirmed on Tuesday, moving the country closer to resolving a month-and-a-half-long impasse after no party gained a parliamentary majority in the recent election.

According to Irish media, the main parties involved, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, have governed together since 2020 but lacked the required seats for a majority. With the addition of the Regional Independent Group, the coalition is set to take shape, provided party members ratify the decision in the coming days. The new parliament is scheduled to convene on January 22.

Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin is anticipated to reclaim the position of taoiseach for the upcoming term, stepping into the role ahead of Fine Gael's Simon Harris. Although Fianna Fail secured the most seats at 48, Sinn Fein's 39 seats in the Dail highlighted the political landscape's shift, yet historical ties have prevented collaboration with them. Notably, the agreement includes super junior ministerial roles for two members of the Regional Independent Group, a nod to the evolving power dynamics within Irish politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

