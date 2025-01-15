Italy's Diplomatic Hopes for Middle East Peace
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed optimism about a potential ceasefire in Gaza, indicating it could initiate a new era of peace across the Middle East. This follows discussions with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, emphasizing the importance of the agreement being finalized during ongoing negotiations.
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed optimism on Tuesday about an imminent ceasefire in Gaza, foreseeing it as an opportunity to initiate peace across the Middle East.
Following a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Tajani underscored the significance of the current agreement, which includes provisions for hostage release.
He expressed hope that this agreement could usher in a new phase of diplomatic relations, fostering stable peace in the region.
