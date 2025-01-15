Left Menu

Trump Proposes Creation of External Revenue Service for New Import Tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump plans to establish a new agency, the External Revenue Service, to collect tariffs and duties from foreign entities, aiming to boost revenue through revised import tariffs. The proposal, controversial among economists, is criticized as a tax increase on American families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 05:44 IST
Trump Proposes Creation of External Revenue Service for New Import Tariffs

In a new announcement, President-elect Donald Trump unveiled plans to launch a federal agency dubbed the External Revenue Service, envisioned to gather tariffs, duties, and foreign revenue. This move comes as Trump prepares to initiate new import tariffs upon his inauguration.

Trump emphasized in a social media post that the creation of this agency is aimed at shifting the tax burden from Americans to foreign entities benefitting from U.S. trade. However, he did not clarify if this agency would replace existing revenue collection structures or would add new layers of bureaucracy, contrasting with his aim for government efficiency.

Despite Trump's confident assertions, economists argue that the proposed tariff system might not equate to the existing income tax revenue, tendering potential adverse economic impacts. The plan drew sharp criticism from Senator Ron Wyden, who framed it as a significant tax hike on American families while questioning its financial viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025