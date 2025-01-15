Taiwan Tensions: Trump's Transactions Questioned

The longstanding U.S. policy urging China to exercise restraint on Taiwan is facing fresh scrutiny due to comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. His bold statements about potentially taking control of Greenland and the Panama Canal have sparked debate among Chinese commentators about the implications for Taiwan.

Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy, perceived as transactional, has caused speculation about possible deals on Taiwan. Zhao Minghao, a professor in Shanghai, affirmed the significance of Trump's remarks, noting China views Taiwan as an intrinsic part of its territory.

As Trump prepares to take office, experts argue that his rhetoric on Greenland could disrupt the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Analysts remain divided on whether these developments will alter U.S.-China dynamics, with some seeing them as unlikely deterrents due to strategic ambiguity in U.S. military commitments.

