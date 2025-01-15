Left Menu

Congress Chief Slams RSS Over Independence Remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments regarding India's 'true independence'. Kharge criticized the notion that independence was linked to the Ram Temple's inauguration, emphasizing that genuine independence was achieved in 1947. He warned Bhagwat about potential backlash if such statements continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:58 IST
Congress Chief Slams RSS Over Independence Remarks
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his controversial statements linking India's 'true independence' to the Ram Temple's consecration day. Speaking at the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in New Delhi, Kharge expressed his disapproval and warned of potential repercussions for Bhagwat.

Kharge pointed out that RSS members, who had no involvement in the freedom struggle, tend to overlook the significance of India's independence in 1947. He emphasized the sacrifices made by Congress members during the independence movement, contrasting it with the RSS's perceived neglect of the historical struggle for freedom.

The inauguration event was marked by the presence of notable Congress figures, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The new headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, symbolizes the Congress's enduring mission to uphold democratic and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025