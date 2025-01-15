Congress Chief Slams RSS Over Independence Remarks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his controversial statements linking India's 'true independence' to the Ram Temple's consecration day. Speaking at the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in New Delhi, Kharge expressed his disapproval and warned of potential repercussions for Bhagwat.

Kharge pointed out that RSS members, who had no involvement in the freedom struggle, tend to overlook the significance of India's independence in 1947. He emphasized the sacrifices made by Congress members during the independence movement, contrasting it with the RSS's perceived neglect of the historical struggle for freedom.

The inauguration event was marked by the presence of notable Congress figures, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The new headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, symbolizes the Congress's enduring mission to uphold democratic and constitutional values.

