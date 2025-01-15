BJP Leaders Turn to Tradition for Delhi Assembly Polls

BJP leaders engaged in traditional religious practices on Wednesday as a prelude to filing their nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. The rituals included offering prayers and performing 'havan' ceremonies.

Parvesh Verma, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk. He then led a foot march from his residence at Windsor Place to Jamnagar House to file his nomination for the New Delhi constituency.

Similarly, Vijender Gupta, joined by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, conducted a 'havan' before filing his nomination from the Rohini seat. Kailash Gahlot, another BJP candidate, prayed at Shri Hari Mandir in Vasant Kunj before proceeding with his nomination from the Bijwasan seat.

