BJP Leaders Turn to Tradition for Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP leaders, including Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta, performed religious rituals and processions before filing nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. Activities included prayers at temples, 'havan' ceremonies, and marches with party workers, as these leaders geared up for the upcoming political battle.
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders engaged in traditional religious practices on Wednesday as a prelude to filing their nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. The rituals included offering prayers and performing 'havan' ceremonies.
Parvesh Verma, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk. He then led a foot march from his residence at Windsor Place to Jamnagar House to file his nomination for the New Delhi constituency.
Similarly, Vijender Gupta, joined by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, conducted a 'havan' before filing his nomination from the Rohini seat. Kailash Gahlot, another BJP candidate, prayed at Shri Hari Mandir in Vasant Kunj before proceeding with his nomination from the Bijwasan seat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses AAP of Exploiting Children in Pre-Election Campaign Fiasco
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption
AAP's Rs 18,000 Monthly Honorarium for Delhi Priests Launched
BJP Targets AAP Over Lavish 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation
Sandeep Dikshit Promises Legal Action Against AAP Allegations, Plans to Allocate Defamation Win to Delhi's Issues