BJP Leaders Turn to Tradition for Delhi Assembly Polls

BJP leaders, including Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta, performed religious rituals and processions before filing nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. Activities included prayers at temples, 'havan' ceremonies, and marches with party workers, as these leaders geared up for the upcoming political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:58 IST
BJP leaders engaged in traditional religious practices on Wednesday as a prelude to filing their nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. The rituals included offering prayers and performing 'havan' ceremonies.

Parvesh Verma, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk. He then led a foot march from his residence at Windsor Place to Jamnagar House to file his nomination for the New Delhi constituency.

Similarly, Vijender Gupta, joined by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, conducted a 'havan' before filing his nomination from the Rohini seat. Kailash Gahlot, another BJP candidate, prayed at Shri Hari Mandir in Vasant Kunj before proceeding with his nomination from the Bijwasan seat.

