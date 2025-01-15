TMC and Samajwadi Party Rally Behind AAP in Delhi Elections Amid INDIA Bloc Tensions

In a significant political development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Samajwadi Party have extended their support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned why his party would refrain from backing AAP, a key opponent of the BJP in Delhi.

At a press interaction, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed this sentiment, indicating that his party stands firmly behind AAP, which he perceives as a stronger contender against the BJP than the Congress in Delhi. Yadav reaffirmed the collective goal to defeat the BJP, stressing the shared mission within the INDIA alliance.

Nonetheless, cracks appear in the INDIA alliance, with Communist Party leader D Raja acknowledging divisions post-2024 elections. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have criticized the alliance for its lack of cohesion. As Delhi gears up for elections, AAP, BJP, and Congress prepare to battle it out on February 5, with votes counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)