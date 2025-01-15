Left Menu

BJP and Congress Clash Intensifies Over Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that opposition parties are fighting the Indian state itself. BJP President JP Nadda accused Congress of historically aligning with forces weakening India. The clash underscores rising tensions as both parties gear up for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:01 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (File Photo/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his controversial statement that the opposition is battling not just the BJP but the Indian state itself. BJP President JP Nadda accused Congress of having a history of aligning with forces that wish to weaken India.

According to Nadda, Congress has historically compromised the nation's integrity and betrayed public trust due to its alleged greed for power. He argued that the public has become wise to Congress's motives and has continually rejected Rahul Gandhi's ideology at the polls.

Adding to the criticisms, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Rahul Gandhi's claims as a premeditated experiment allegedly sponsored by George Soros, rather than a coincidental statement. This exchange marks an intensifying political battle as election season looms, with BJP ally JDU also dismissing Gandhi's allegations as devoid of truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

