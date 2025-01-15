Left Menu

Satish Upadhyay Enters Delhi Election Fray, Promises Transformation for Malviya Nagar

BJP's Satish Upadhyay files nomination for Malviya Nagar seat in Delhi elections, thanking party leadership for the opportunity. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj urges voters to embrace change, while Upadhyay faces AAP's Somnath Bharti and Congress' Jitendra Kochar in the upcoming assembly polls on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:40 IST
BJP leader Satish Upadhyay files nomination. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay officially entered the fray for the Delhi elections by filing his nomination for the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat on Wednesday. Expressing gratitude to the party's top brass, Upadhyay underscored his reliance on grassroots party workers as his major strength.

Upadhyay acknowledged the significance of the task entrusted to him, stating, "My biggest strength is each and every worker of my party." Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed optimism about the party's chances, declaring that Delhi seeks change over excuses.

"We are seeing massive support for BJP here," Swaraj noted, rallying Malviya Nagar voters to support Upadhyay on February 5. The BJP candidate faces competition from AAP's Somnath Bharti and Congress' Jitendra Kumar Kochar, with elections scheduled for early February.

Currently, AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, while BJP has put forward candidates for 59 seats with electoral proceedings culminating in the counting of votes on February 8.

The Congress, once a dominant force, continues its struggle after consecutive electoral defeats. In contrast, AAP enjoyed overwhelming success in the 2020 elections, securing 62 seats out of 70, leaving BJP with eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

