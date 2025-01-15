Satish Upadhyay Enters Delhi Election Fray, Promises Transformation for Malviya Nagar

BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay officially entered the fray for the Delhi elections by filing his nomination for the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat on Wednesday. Expressing gratitude to the party's top brass, Upadhyay underscored his reliance on grassroots party workers as his major strength.

Upadhyay acknowledged the significance of the task entrusted to him, stating, "My biggest strength is each and every worker of my party." Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed optimism about the party's chances, declaring that Delhi seeks change over excuses.

"We are seeing massive support for BJP here," Swaraj noted, rallying Malviya Nagar voters to support Upadhyay on February 5. The BJP candidate faces competition from AAP's Somnath Bharti and Congress' Jitendra Kumar Kochar, with elections scheduled for early February.

Currently, AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, while BJP has put forward candidates for 59 seats with electoral proceedings culminating in the counting of votes on February 8.

The Congress, once a dominant force, continues its struggle after consecutive electoral defeats. In contrast, AAP enjoyed overwhelming success in the 2020 elections, securing 62 seats out of 70, leaving BJP with eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)