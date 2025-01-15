Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Declaration: A Fight Beyond BJP

Rahul Gandhi's remarks about fighting both BJP and the state have sparked controversy, with BJP leaders criticizing his stance as 'anti-national'. The debate centers on accusations of manipulation in Indian elections and demands for transparency from the Election Commission.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has ignited a political storm, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared on Wednesday that the party is battling not just the BJP and RSS, but the Indian state itself. His statements, made at the opening of the Congress' new headquarters, were sharply criticized by the BJP.

BJP president J P Nadda labeled Gandhi's comments as revealing the 'ugly truth' of Congress, alleging Gandhi's ties with forces intent on discrediting India. Nadda accused the Congress of historically undermining national integrity for political gain, asserting that the Indian electorate rejects Gandhi's ideologies.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP IT department head Amit Malviya echoed these sentiments, questioning Gandhi's allegiance to the Constitution. Meanwhile, Gandhi called for transparency from the Election Commission regarding voter information, highlighting a perceived electoral system discrepancy following elections in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

