Sweden Proposes Landmark Constitutional Change to Revoke Citizenship

In a move to bolster national security, Sweden is poised to amend its constitution, allowing the government to revoke citizenship from individuals deemed a threat to the state or who acquired their status through fraudulent means.

The initiative, announced by Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer, targets dual nationals involved in crimes such as espionage or treason and forms part of a broader strategy to address violent extremism and organized crime.

Sweden's government, in collaboration with the far-right Sweden Democrats, remains steadfast in its resolve to restrict immigration and combat gang-related crime, goals central to their 2022 election platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)