Left Menu

Sweden Proposes Landmark Constitutional Change to Revoke Citizenship

Sweden plans to amend its constitution to revoke citizenship from individuals who obtained it through fraud or pose a threat to national security. The proposal targets dual nationals, focusing on those convicted of crimes like espionage. The initiative aligns with the government's stance on reducing immigration and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:32 IST
Sweden Proposes Landmark Constitutional Change to Revoke Citizenship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a move to bolster national security, Sweden is poised to amend its constitution, allowing the government to revoke citizenship from individuals deemed a threat to the state or who acquired their status through fraudulent means.

The initiative, announced by Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer, targets dual nationals involved in crimes such as espionage or treason and forms part of a broader strategy to address violent extremism and organized crime.

Sweden's government, in collaboration with the far-right Sweden Democrats, remains steadfast in its resolve to restrict immigration and combat gang-related crime, goals central to their 2022 election platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025