Kharge Criticizes RSS Chief's Remarks on India's Independence

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his controversial remarks claiming that India's 'true independence' commenced with the consecration of the Ram Temple. Kharge warned such statements make it increasingly difficult for Bhagwat to navigate freely across the country.
Delivering a fiery speech during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi, Kharge dismissed Bhagwat's perspective, labelling it a failure to recognize India's 1947 independence. Kharge noted the RSS's absence in the struggle for independence, unlike Congress' active involvement.
Kharge reiterated Congress' legacy, highlighting its role in various national movements, from constitutional formation to pivotal economic reforms. He emphasized the party's commitment to defending constitutional values against forces he perceives as anti-democratic.
