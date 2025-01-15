Russ Vought: Trump's Controversial Budget Architect Faces Senate Scrutiny

Russ Vought, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the head of the Office of Management and Budget, is set to appear before the Senate for confirmation on Wednesday, a significant step for Trump's aim of restructuring and downsizing the federal government.

Vought, having previously led the budget office during Trump's first term, is central to shaping the president's budget, federal processes, and spending. Despite helping draft the 'Project 2025' policy playbook, Trump distanced himself from its harder-line elements during his campaign.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Vought is expected to address questions on his section of 'Project 2025', relating to government scale and accountability of civil servants, amid concerns from Democrats like Senator Patty Murray regarding potential overreach in budgetary authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)