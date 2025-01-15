Viral Video Misleads in Delhi Election Campaign

In the midst of intense election campaigning in Delhi, a misleading video surfaced online claiming to show AAP leader Awadh Ojha criticizing Manish Sisodia, a party colleague and former Deputy Chief Minister.

Upon investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk uncovered that the viral footage was an edited blend of two separate parts of Ojha’s conversation with a reporter.

The AAP dismissed the doctored video as a desperate maneuver by opponents who can't compete on a work basis. The corrected narrative underscores Sisodia's continued influence and contributions to the Patparganj constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)