Viral Video Misleads in Delhi Election Campaign
A viral video allegedly showing AAP's Awadh Ojha speaking against Manish Sisodia has been debunked by PTI's Fact Check Desk. The video was edited to combine separate parts of Ojha's interview. The AAP condemned the video as a desperate political move by rivals. Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:40 IST
In the midst of intense election campaigning in Delhi, a misleading video surfaced online claiming to show AAP leader Awadh Ojha criticizing Manish Sisodia, a party colleague and former Deputy Chief Minister.
Upon investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk uncovered that the viral footage was an edited blend of two separate parts of Ojha’s conversation with a reporter.
The AAP dismissed the doctored video as a desperate maneuver by opponents who can't compete on a work basis. The corrected narrative underscores Sisodia's continued influence and contributions to the Patparganj constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
