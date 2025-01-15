Left Menu

Bondi Faces Scrutiny Amid Trump Revenge Pledge

Pam Bondi, Trump's pick for attorney general, will be questioned by the Senate over potential conflicts of interest tied to her lobbying work and ties to Trump. Democrats are concerned about her ability to prioritize U.S. interests over Trump's personal agenda amid Justice Department investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:42 IST
Bondi Faces Scrutiny Amid Trump Revenge Pledge
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In the upcoming Senate panel hearing, Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, will confront intense questioning regarding her allegiance to Trump and involvement in ongoing investigations linked to him. The session, set for Wednesday, aims to explore Bondi's potential conflicts of interest due to her extensive lobbying background and fierce Trump loyalty.

Bondi, who previously served as Florida's attorney general and prominently defended Trump during his past impeachment trials, is now under scrutiny for her ability to impartially serve the Department of Justice. Democrats, wary of her previous actions involving Trump's legal matters, are prepared to press her on prioritizing national interests over Trump's personal vendettas.

Her lobbying tenure with Ballard Partners, representing clients like Amazon, Uber, and Major League Baseball, all entities with ongoing or past Justice Department probes, has raised ethical concerns. Bondi, responding to these worries, emphasized her commitment to consulting Justice Department ethics officials to navigate any conflict of interest situations responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025