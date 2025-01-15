Bondi Faces Scrutiny Amid Trump Revenge Pledge

In the upcoming Senate panel hearing, Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, will confront intense questioning regarding her allegiance to Trump and involvement in ongoing investigations linked to him. The session, set for Wednesday, aims to explore Bondi's potential conflicts of interest due to her extensive lobbying background and fierce Trump loyalty.

Bondi, who previously served as Florida's attorney general and prominently defended Trump during his past impeachment trials, is now under scrutiny for her ability to impartially serve the Department of Justice. Democrats, wary of her previous actions involving Trump's legal matters, are prepared to press her on prioritizing national interests over Trump's personal vendettas.

Her lobbying tenure with Ballard Partners, representing clients like Amazon, Uber, and Major League Baseball, all entities with ongoing or past Justice Department probes, has raised ethical concerns. Bondi, responding to these worries, emphasized her commitment to consulting Justice Department ethics officials to navigate any conflict of interest situations responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)