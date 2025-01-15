Left Menu

Erdogan: Turkey's Stand Against Syrian Terror Groups

President Erdogan declared Turkey's readiness to combat all terrorists in Syria, including IS and Kurdish groups. He urged nations to leave Syria's fate to its new regime, and warned of possible Turkish military action against the Kurdish YPG militia if demands are not met.

Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan asserted on Wednesday that Turkey is prepared and capable of eliminating all terrorist groups residing in Syria, specifically targeting Islamic State fighters and Kurdish militants. He urged international powers to withdraw from Syrian affairs to allow the new government to establish its authority.

Erdogan's statements follow the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad, heightening tensions between Ankara and Kurdish forces. Turkey has long perceived the YPG, a crucial faction within the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist organization. The Turkish president emphasized that the YPG must disband or face military intervention.

The president dismissed the United States' justification of YPG's pivotal role in countering IS threats, advocating Turkey's leading capability in securing Syria. He demanded the cessation of US support for the SDF and shared that the new Syrian administration is eager to manage local prisons, offering a Turkish solution for regional terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

