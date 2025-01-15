New Governors Meet with President Droupadi Murmu
The newly-appointed governors of Manipur and Bihar met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Pictures of the meetings were shared in separate posts on X, featuring Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Bihar's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan meeting with the President.
The newly-appointed governors of Manipur and Bihar officially met with President Droupadi Murmu at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.
The ceremonial meetings were spotlighted on social media, with the Rashtrapati Bhavan sharing images on platform X, documenting the important encounters.
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Governor of Manipur, and Arif Mohammed Khan, the Governor of Bihar, each had individual audiences with the President, discussed mainly on governance matters.
