Left Menu

New Governors Meet with President Droupadi Murmu

The newly-appointed governors of Manipur and Bihar met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Pictures of the meetings were shared in separate posts on X, featuring Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Bihar's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan meeting with the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:22 IST
New Governors Meet with President Droupadi Murmu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-appointed governors of Manipur and Bihar officially met with President Droupadi Murmu at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The ceremonial meetings were spotlighted on social media, with the Rashtrapati Bhavan sharing images on platform X, documenting the important encounters.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Governor of Manipur, and Arif Mohammed Khan, the Governor of Bihar, each had individual audiences with the President, discussed mainly on governance matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025