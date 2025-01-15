Left Menu

Marching for Justice: Congress Takes a Stand in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress plans a protest march on January 18 to voice opposition against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar. The march underscores Congress's commitment to safeguarding the principles and legacy of Ambedkar and addressing recent threats to social justice and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:23 IST
Marching for Justice: Congress Takes a Stand in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress is set to stage a protest march on January 18 in response to controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar. This march, named 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra,' will start at Gandhi Chowk-Satwari and end at Ambedkar Chowk in Gandhi Nagar, according to Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla.

During a meeting with senior leaders at the party headquarters, officials reiterated the party's call for Shah's resignation, condemning any attempts to undermine social justice and equality. The Congress recently initiated 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Saptah' to honor Ambedkar's contributions and highlight current threats to his legacy.

Moving forward, the party announced its plans for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan,' aiming to honor and safeguard the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B R Ambedkar, alongside constitutional values. The Congress alleges that Shah's recent debate remarks in the Rajya Sabha constitute an insult to Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025