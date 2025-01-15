Marching for Justice: Congress Takes a Stand in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress is set to stage a protest march on January 18 in response to controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar. This march, named 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra,' will start at Gandhi Chowk-Satwari and end at Ambedkar Chowk in Gandhi Nagar, according to Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla.

During a meeting with senior leaders at the party headquarters, officials reiterated the party's call for Shah's resignation, condemning any attempts to undermine social justice and equality. The Congress recently initiated 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Saptah' to honor Ambedkar's contributions and highlight current threats to his legacy.

Moving forward, the party announced its plans for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan,' aiming to honor and safeguard the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B R Ambedkar, alongside constitutional values. The Congress alleges that Shah's recent debate remarks in the Rajya Sabha constitute an insult to Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)