Kashmir's Transformation Under Modi's Leadership
Union Home Minister Amit Shah claims the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved following the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking in Gandhinagar, he highlighted the safe passage of tourists and new projects initiated across the region, attributing these changes to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
In an emphatic speech on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has markedly improved after the revocation of Article 370. He emphasized that during the Krishna Janmashtami procession in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, there are no disturbances, attributing the peaceful scenario to strategic leadership decisions.
Addressing a gathering in Kalol, Gandhinagar district, Shah criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for implementing Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overturning the article in 2019, asserting it sent a global message about India's integrity and honor.
Shah highlighted the influx of nearly 2.80 crore tourists to Kashmir, primarily from Gujarat, emphasizing the region's newfound safety and appeal. During his Gujarat visit, he also inaugurated multiple projects and vowed the BJP's commitment to transforming India into the number one country by 2047.
