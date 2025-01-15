Left Menu

Kashmir's Transformation Under Modi's Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claims the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved following the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking in Gandhinagar, he highlighted the safe passage of tourists and new projects initiated across the region, attributing these changes to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:33 IST
Kashmir's Transformation Under Modi's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an emphatic speech on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has markedly improved after the revocation of Article 370. He emphasized that during the Krishna Janmashtami procession in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, there are no disturbances, attributing the peaceful scenario to strategic leadership decisions.

Addressing a gathering in Kalol, Gandhinagar district, Shah criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for implementing Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overturning the article in 2019, asserting it sent a global message about India's integrity and honor.

Shah highlighted the influx of nearly 2.80 crore tourists to Kashmir, primarily from Gujarat, emphasizing the region's newfound safety and appeal. During his Gujarat visit, he also inaugurated multiple projects and vowed the BJP's commitment to transforming India into the number one country by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025