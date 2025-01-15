Left Menu

BJP Unveils Star Campaigners for Delhi Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has announced a list of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. With the elections set for February, a fierce contest looms between BJP, Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its roster of star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, setting the stage for a politically charged battle. Among the prominent figures leading the BJP campaign are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union ministers, emphasized in Wednesday's announcement.

Significant representation from various states bolsters the BJP's efforts. Union Ministers like Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, as well as chief ministers from BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, have been named as key campaigners, underscoring the party's commitment to securing votes in the capital.

The electoral contest sees a clash between BJP, Congress, and the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal challenging BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. As the city prepares to head to the polls on February 5, the political temperature is rising in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

