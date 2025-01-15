Left Menu

Viola Amherd Resigns: A Political Shift in Swiss Defence

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd announced her resignation effective the end of March. After a long political career, Amherd stated it's time for a change. Her successor will be elected during the Swiss Parliament's spring session. Amherd led during challenging times with multiple crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:23 IST
Viola Amherd Resigns: A Political Shift in Swiss Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd is set to resign from her position at the end of March, according to a statement by the Swiss Parliament on Wednesday via a post on the social platform X. The parliament has planned elections during the spring session to appoint her successor.

In her resignation letter, Amherd cited her extensive political career, spanning over 30 years, with more than 25 in an executive role, as the reason for her decision. She emphasized the need to hand over responsibilities to a new generation of leadership.

Amherd, who was Switzerland's revolving president last year, remarked on the demanding nature of her tenure, highlighting the challenges of managing overlapping crises during her time in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025