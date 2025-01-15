Viola Amherd Resigns: A Political Shift in Swiss Defence

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd is set to resign from her position at the end of March, according to a statement by the Swiss Parliament on Wednesday via a post on the social platform X. The parliament has planned elections during the spring session to appoint her successor.

In her resignation letter, Amherd cited her extensive political career, spanning over 30 years, with more than 25 in an executive role, as the reason for her decision. She emphasized the need to hand over responsibilities to a new generation of leadership.

Amherd, who was Switzerland's revolving president last year, remarked on the demanding nature of her tenure, highlighting the challenges of managing overlapping crises during her time in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)