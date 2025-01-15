Left Menu

Meta's Global Misstep: Apology Issued for Zuckerberg's India Comment

Meta offered an apology after CEO Mark Zuckerberg incorrectly commented on India losing power post-COVID. Union Minister Vaishnaw and MP Dubey criticized the misinformation, prompting Meta India's VP to clarify the error. Dubey accepted the apology, closing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:28 IST
Meta, Facebook's parent company, apologized for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments falsely suggesting India was among nations where the incumbent lost power following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'inadvertent error' was swiftly countered by Indian officials.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized Zuckerberg for spreading 'misinformation'. Vaishnaw stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive victory in the 2024 elections contradicted Zuckerberg's comments.

Meta India Vice President Shivnath Thukral assured India's significance to Meta while apologizing. Following this, Dubey concluded the matter, claiming it as a victory for India's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

