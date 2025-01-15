Left Menu

Congress Unveils New Headquarters, Marking a Historic Transition

The Congress party has inaugurated its new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road, marking a shift from its historic 24, Akbar Road location. The Indira Gandhi Bhawan was designed by Hafeez Contractor and built by L&T. The building showcases the party's 139-year history and highlights contributions of key leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:35 IST
In a significant move, the Congress party inaugurated its new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road, in New Delhi on Wednesday, shifting from its iconic location at 24, Akbar Road after nearly five decades. This event was graced by key figures including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi.

The new structure, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, was crafted by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor and constructed by L&T. It celebrates the party's 139-year-old history with walls adorned with historic pictures, from freedom struggle contributions to governance achievements, paying homage to its revered leaders.

The premises feature modern amenities and a library, named after the late Manmohan Singh. Despite the move, the Congress plans to retain its old headquarters for some of its cells, emphasizing the enduring emotional significance of the 24, Akbar Road site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

