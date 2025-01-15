Qatar's Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Qatar's Foreign Ministry is set to host a news conference in Doha to discuss ongoing talks for a Gaza ceasefire. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will lead the conference, which is expected to take place on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by a senior Qatari official.
Qatar is preparing to host a significant news conference in Doha, focusing on negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire. The event will be organized by the Foreign Ministry, with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani presiding.
The conference comes amid ongoing discussions regarding the ceasefire, a high-stakes diplomatic endeavor hosted by Qatar.
Qatar's state news agency extended the invitation, although the exact timing remains unspecified but is set for later Wednesday evening.
