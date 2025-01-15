Qatar's Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Qatar is preparing to host a significant news conference in Doha, focusing on negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire. The event will be organized by the Foreign Ministry, with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani presiding.

The conference comes amid ongoing discussions regarding the ceasefire, a high-stakes diplomatic endeavor hosted by Qatar.

Qatar's state news agency extended the invitation, although the exact timing remains unspecified but is set for later Wednesday evening.

