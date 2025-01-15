Left Menu

Qatar's Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Qatar's Foreign Ministry is set to host a news conference in Doha to discuss ongoing talks for a Gaza ceasefire. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will lead the conference, which is expected to take place on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by a senior Qatari official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:05 IST
Qatar's Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Qatar is preparing to host a significant news conference in Doha, focusing on negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire. The event will be organized by the Foreign Ministry, with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani presiding.

The conference comes amid ongoing discussions regarding the ceasefire, a high-stakes diplomatic endeavor hosted by Qatar.

Qatar's state news agency extended the invitation, although the exact timing remains unspecified but is set for later Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025