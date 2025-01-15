Left Menu

Marco Rubio: Championing Strong American Foreign Policy

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, nominated for U.S. Secretary of State under President-elect Donald Trump, pledges a robust foreign policy focused on American interests. As a staunch backer of Israel and critic of China, Rubio is expected to secure Senate confirmation despite some criticism of his foreign policy stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:23 IST
Republican Senator Marco Rubio has pledged a strong U.S. foreign policy at his nomination hearing for Secretary of State under President-elect Donald Trump. A noted adversary of China and a fervent supporter of Israel, Rubio is on track to secure confirmation from the Senate. Democratic senators have supported his nomination, highlighting a stark contrast to the challenges faced by other nominees.

In his opening statement to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Cuban-American senator emphasized the need for America's confident global engagement rooted in national interests. Rubio's robust stance on China's global conduct has previously led to Chinese sanctions against him. These sanctions could mark him as the first Secretary of State under restrictions from China.

While Rubio aligns more with Trump's policies now, he faced criticism for voting against military aid for Ukraine in 2024, a departure from his 2022 support. His nomination is also seen as a continuation of Trump's severe stance on Cuba, aiming to reverse Obama's effort to ease relations with the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

