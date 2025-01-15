Left Menu

Glimmer of Hope: Ceasefire Agreement Forged Between Israel and Hamas

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement, potentially ending the 15-month conflict in Gaza. The deal promises hostage releases and humanitarian aid, though many uncertainties remain. The ceasefire offers hope for both sides, albeit pending approval from the Israeli government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:46 IST
In a significant development, mediators have announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, temporarily pausing the 15-month conflict in Gaza. The deal raises hopes for ending the region's most deadly and destructive war.

The agreement, forged after difficult negotiations in Qatar, includes phased hostage releases by Hamas, the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, and the provision of much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, the deal's implementation still awaits approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet.

While the ceasefire promises an initial six-week halt to hostilities, further negotiations are necessary to determine its long-term success, including the return of displaced Palestinians and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Despite uncertainties about postwar governance, this agreement marks a hopeful step towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

