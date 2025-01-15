Ceasefire in Gaza: A New Dawn for Israel and Hamas?
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire after 15 months of conflict in the Gaza Strip. This deal involves the phased release of hostages, Palestinian prisoners, and humanitarian aid, potentially paving the way for future peace negotiations and ending the deadly confrontation.
- Country:
- Qatar
Israel and Hamas have reached a pivotal ceasefire agreement, marking a crucial pause after a brutal 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. Announced by mediators on Wednesday, this deal raises hope for easing the deadliest fighting yet between these longstanding adversaries.
Formulated after protracted negotiations in Doha, the ceasefire outlines the phased release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, alongside hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The agreement also facilitates the return of displaced Gazans to their war-torn homes and allows essential humanitarian aid into the beleaguered region.
While confirmation has come from three US officials and one from Hamas, an Israeli official noted that finer details are still under discussion. The deal, awaiting final approval by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Cabinet, is anticipated to bring an initial six-week halt to hostilities, setting the stage for comprehensive peace talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
